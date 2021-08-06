Call of Duty: Warzone Is Getting 2 Exclusive Perks in Season 5

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone has historically pulled its content from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but Raven Software is deviating from that trend a bit in Season Five. In the next Call of Duty season, Warzone will be getting two perks that will be exclusive to the game for the first time. Those two perks are “Combat Scout” and “Tempered,” and ahead of the new season’s start, we’ve gotten an idea of how they’ll work.

The first of the perks, Combat Scout, functions similarly to what its name suggests. It’s a more support-oriented perk which highlights enemies temporarily once they’re damaged. This means that you’ll no longer have to worry about your teammates misunderstanding your callouts since it’ll be easier to spot the enemies and relay information.

🔫 New weapons and Battle Pass All this and more across Zombies Outbreak, #BlackOpsColdWar, and #Warzone arrive with Season Five on August 12th. Get all the intel here:https://t.co/RngWWA1Zu4 pic.twitter.com/Ca5hv86afd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 5, 2021

“The first is Combat Scout; with this Perk, Operators receive a burst of in-field intel, as damaging an enemy briefly highlights the foe in bright orange and automatically pings them,” a preview of the new season explained. “Whether it’s confirming a callout or finding someone cooped up in a building behind penetrable cover, this Perk only grows stronger if the Operator behind it can communicate effectively to their squadmates.”

The other perk, Tempered, is built with defense in mind. Instead of needing three Armor Plates to be considered fully armored, you’ll only need two. This perk inherently sounds pretty powerful and would probably be a go-to perk if not for one drawback: It also takes up your Perk 2 slot if you want to use it.

“When an Operator is under the effects of Tempered, their Armor Plates are heavier and more reinforced – only two of them are needed for an Operator to be considered ‘fully armored’ compared to the standard three,” the Season Five preview said. “In other words, Tempered allows each Armor Plate to absorb 75 points of damage instead of the standard 50, but an Operator will only be able to wear two at a time instead of three. This unique change also comes at the sacrifice of your Perk 2 slot, so choose your perk setup wisely before bulking up with those reinforced plates.”

Both of these perks will be added to Warzone as soon as Season Five goes live on August 12th.