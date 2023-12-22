Call of Duty Disables Snowballs in Gulag After Realizing They Kill People

Call of Duty has added and quickly unadded snowballs in the Warzone gulag. The Call of Duty franchise is one that is constantly trying to add new ideas to feel fresh and enticing to players. After 20 years of releasing a new game every single year, it can be difficult to try and keep things exciting, especially when it has already gone to some crazy places. We've been to historical wars, fictional modern wars, fictional future wars, space, and had zombies. It's a series that has had a lot of different attempts at moving things forward only to come back to where things began with World War II and the modern era. Nevertheless, they still find ways to iterate to keep those things interesting.

This year, Call of Duty has a ton of festive content including the return of Krampus, however not in the traditional way. Call of Duty has also added things like snowballs. It's a cute touch... but it quickly became deadly. Typically, when you die in Warzone, you're sent to the Gulag to battle one other player who has also died. The winner gets a second chance to return to the battle royale map and link up with their team. In the Gulag, there are spectators who are waiting for their turn to participate. They can throw rocks at other players and it deals an inconsequential amount of damage if it hits them, but it's more done to be annoying. For the holidays, the game added snowballs. However, players learned you could kill those fighting in the Gulag if you hit them with a snowball. It's not hard to do and it can be done while the player is locked in place, waiting for their countdown to end. Dr Disrespect was on the receiving end of this resulting in a viral clip. Now, Call of Duty has removed snowballs from the Gulag.

At this point, they’re just running out of ideas… pic.twitter.com/SvmsY06w4s — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) December 21, 2023

📢 #Warzone



Snowballs have been disabled in the Gulag. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 21, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea if the snowballs will ever return. It's possible this is just a way to prevent them from being used while they fix the issue. It also may be a feature that is so small, that it's not worth dedicating resources to fixing and it's just going to be permanently removed. Either way, it's a pretty wild