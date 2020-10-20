Call of Duty: Warzone Zombie Royale: Special Abilities, Supply Boxes, and How It All Works

✖

Zombies have finally come to Call of Duty: Warzone thanks to the limited-time Zombie Royale game mode. Added as part of the Haunting of Verdansk event, the Zombie Royale mode pits player-controlled Operators against each other and then against zombiefied versions of the players until only one team is left standing. Those zombies can’t use the conventional gear that Operators would normally opt for, but when playing as a zombie, players have an arsenal of unique abilities restricted to that mode to help them wipe out the survivors.

The new Zombie Royale mode is played at night with 150 players split into trios. You start playing as normal with the circle closing in around the Operators, but as soon as someone’s taken out, they’re able to respawn as a zombie. As long as one member from a team is still a living Operator, you stay in the game, but if you’re all turned to zombies, your team is eliminated.

Hope you're not afraid of the dark. The Haunting of Verdansk is live now for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/L5avqpqt7M — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 20, 2020

When you’re playing as a zombie, you trade your guns and perks for special powers. Zombies move faster and melee harder than Operators and have the abilities below to assist them.

Zombie Abilities in Zombie Royale

Charged Jump — Scale heights with ease using this jump ability that allows you to close the distance on those pesky rooftop snipers before they even know what hit them. The longer you hold down the command to make a Charged Jump, the further and higher you’ll jump.

EMP Blast — Destroy enemy electronics – including equipment like Proximity Mines along with vehicles and digital optics – and disable the HUD of any Operators within the blast radius.

Gas Grenade — Damage and disorient your enemies using the Gas Grenade. Rush in and strike them down as they choke in the poisoned air.

By landing a killing strike on a living Operator as a zombie, you can acquire a syringe. Get two of those and you’ll be respawned as a living Operator yourself to give your team a better chance of winning, but the more that happens as the game draws to an end, the more of a target you’ll be.

A new type of supply cache called “Trick or Treat Supply Boxes” will also be found in this mode. These boxes can contain blueprints, emblems, and other rewards, but they can also be home to “something truly terrifying,” so be careful opening them.

