Call of Duty: Warzone Update Calls Out Campers

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Haunting of Verdansk event is back this year again to bring a spooky element back to the game. Part of this event includes the Ghosts of Verdansk event which allows players to become ghosts and use unique abilities against remaining enemies. When outlining the details of this mode and how it would work, the Warzone devs took a shot at campers by calling the act of camping “cowardice.”

The patch notes for the Warzone Halloween update were shared a few days ago and detailed how the Ghost of Verdansk mode would work. Within the notes, Raven Software explained the fear mechanic present in the mode which periodically causes Operators to “experience hallucinations that can mess with your mind.” This mechanic is governed by a fear meter which is raised by a number of things, one of which is camping.

The camping callout and the rest of the details related to the fear mechanic can be seen below courtesy of the latest Warzone patch notes:

Fear increases naturally over time and when the following events happen:

Being shot at, being hit by enemy Equipment, or having their Killstreaks in the area

Camping (AKA cowardice)

Seeing dead bodies or Ghosts

Having squadmates downed or eliminated

Outside of experiencing a hallucination, Fear also decreases when the following happens:

Eliminating a player or Ghost

Reviving a squadmate

Completing a Contract

Remaining within Sacred Ground… so long as it stays intact

It wasn’t defined in the patch notes what exactly is considered camping, so it’s unclear if it’s considered staying in one building or a small area for a short time, not moving at all, or some other metric.

As long as you’re not camping and are being active in the mode, you shouldn’t have much to worry about. For the campers and those who aren’t eliminating players or helping their teammates, you may end up seeing some spooky stuff.

“Ghosts of Verdansk also introduces a new meter known as Fear, located on the bottom left portion of the HUD,” the patch notes said about the game mode. “This meter ranges from 0 to 100 points, and every Operator starts as a fearless warrior with zero points of Fear. Should that meter reach 50%, your Operator may start to experience hallucinations that can mess with your mind. Overcome them, and you’ll hear a short piece of music and heavy breathing, followed by a drop in your Fear level. If the meter reaches 100%… well, that’s up to you to find out.”

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Halloween event is now live across all platforms.

[H/T Dexerto]