Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting Event: How to Get The Butcher's Hook from Diablo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone has kicked off its Haunting event, to celebrate the spooky Halloween season. As always, this event includes all kinds of terrifying new cosmetics for players to earn or purchase, and publisher Activision is making full use of its partners. Recently, the team announced that Diablo 4's Lilith is available as an Operator skin as part of the event, and today the team announced another Diablo crossover, this time going the other way. The Butcher is now in Call of Duty: Warzone and anyone who's able to take him down in that game will earn a new cosmetic in Diablo 4.

How to Get The Buther's Hook From Call of Duty: Warzone

Fresh meat, fresh rewards



Link your Battle.net account to your Activision Account

Uncover a portal to an otherwordly realm in The Haunting

Slay The Butcher in Al Mazrah or Vondead

Earn The Butcher's Meat Hook in Diablo IV — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 17, 2023

Fortunately, the process for getting The Butcher's Meat Hook is simple. First, you'll need to make sure your Activision and Battle.net accounts are linked. You can do this by heading to the official Call of Duty website, going into your Profile, and selecting the option to link your accounts. Then, you'll need to drop onto either Al Mazrah or Vondead and look for a portal to The Butcher's Lair.

Once you're in, you'll need to take him down in combat. From here, it's just a waiting game. The hook will be delivered to your Battle.net account within four days of downing The Butcher. Of course, it's entirely possible that you've already killed The Butcher before linking your accounts. In that case, you'll still earn the reward once you link accounts, though again it might take up to four days before it shows up in your inventory.

Finally, it's worth noting that you'll only be able to equip the Diablo 4 transmog on Scythes. That, of course, limits your options, but you should still be able to find something that makes it work. This crossover is available until November 6 when The Haunting event leaves Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

What Else is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's The Haunting Event?

Outside of The Butcher and Lilith crossover, players will also be able to pick up Operator skins for Spawn, Skeletor, and Alucard from Hellsing. Plus, there's the Soul-Capture event where players can collect Souls from enemies and then turn them in to get rewards. Many of these are free to earn and Activision will add more over the coming weeks. There are also daily rewards available during each day of the event, giving you another chance to earn rewards.

Of course, there are also all kinds of updates to the various modes and maps, many of which bring the spooky spirit to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Some of these reskins will remind players of old maps, while others feel brand-new. Either way, it's going to be a terrifyingly good time to play Call of Duty.

The Haunting event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone runs until November 6.