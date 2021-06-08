Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals Unreleased Ural Mountains Map

✖

Footage of an unused battle royale map possibly from Call of Duty: Warzone has leaked online. The footage was shared on Twitter by leakers The CheeseBurger Boys, but has since been pulled "in response to a report from the copyright holder." The footage shows a map possibly located in the Ural Mountains. There has been some debate online whether or not this map was actually planned for Warzone, or as part of a battle royale mode that was planned for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Unfortunately, since Activision seems to have removed the video from most places, fans will just have to speculate!

The footage released by the leakers is about eight minutes in length. In the footage, the player can be seen running and picking up items, and the HUD is notably different from the one that appears in Warzone. This has led some to believe that the map would have been part of the scrapped mode for Black Ops Cold War (known by fans as Blackout 2.0), as opposed to a map for Warzone. Unfortunately, there's no way to be sure of its origins, unless Activision decides to reveal some additional information.

Plans in the video game industry are constantly changing, and a lot of content ends up on the cutting room floor. Without being privy to internal discussions at Activision, it's impossible to know for sure what happened with this map, and whether or not it will show up in some form down the line.

Regardless of what the map was planned for, it's always interesting to get this kind of behind the scenes look. Video game developers and publishers are understandably tight-lipped about their plans, and these types of leaks give fans a glimpse at things we might otherwise know nothing about!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: GameSpot]