Call of Duty: Warzone Announced for Mobile

Activision has announced that it’s bringing a new version of Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile platforms. Following the release of Warzone back in 2020, the game has gone on to be one of the biggest battle royale titles around on console and PC. Now, much like other battle royale competitors in PUBG and Fortnite, Activision will be bringing this experience to mobile devices in a game that is being built from the ground-up for these platforms.

Announced on the Call of Duty website today, Activision announced some of the first details related to this Warzone adaptation for mobile. “We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone™ to players on the go,” Activision said of this new game. Further details of when the title would launch weren’t given, but the publisher did encourage developers to come work with the company to help bring forth this new version of Warzone. “This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.”

https://twitter.com/Activision/status/1502011414277353472

As a whole, this announcement of Call of Duty: Warzone being developed for mobile platforms isn’t that shocking. In recent months, we’ve heard from a number of reports that Activision was in the process of creating this project with the intent to release it later in 2022. Whether or not Warzone will actually come to mobile devices this year hasn’t been stated by Activision itself just yet, but we should start to learn more as 2022 progresses. Until then, be sure to keep an eye on all of our forthcoming coverage here on ComicBook.com if you’d like to learn more.

