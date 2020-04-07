Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare Season 3 PS4 Exclusive Content Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 is set to hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 8. The new season will launch with a new Battle Pass, new multiplayer maps, new modes, and even the addition of quads for Warzone. And like previous seasons, it will also arrive with new exclusive content for PS4 users as part of a larger deal between Activision and Sony Interactive Entertainment. And again, like previous exclusive content, this new content will remain exclusive to PS4 until October 1, 2020.

For the new season, PS4 players will get an exclusive survival mode map, dubbed Shoot House. There’s also going to be a new Combat Pack that can be used in both Warzone and Modern Warfare. And lastly, PS4 users will also get access to a new Weapon Mission that will dish out an exclusive weapon blueprint that can be used across both Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Below, you can find a more detailed rundown of all this new content:

New Survival Mode Map:

“Shoot House – Outlast the enemy on this fan-favorite Multiplayer map, Shoot House. Battle with your squad and find choke points to take down waves of opponents. Consider taking the high ground in the office. Barricade the entry ways with traps and explosives and show off your marksmanship skills. Or, claim the Alpha or Bravo gates to give yourself more room to maneuver and eliminate the oncoming foes. With new tactics and strategies required, rediscover Shoot House to best the enemy in Survival.”

New Combat Pack (PlayStation Plus Required):

Epic Operator skin for Wyatt

Epic sniper rifle blueprint

Epic handgun blueprint

Epic tactical knife

Epic weapon charm

Animated Calling Card

Spray

60-minute Double Weapon XP Token

New Weapon Mission/Weapon Blueprint:

“Players can head to the Barracks tab in Multiplayer and scroll down to find the newest PlayStation mission in Season Three. Visit the Barracks tab in Modern Warfare to activate this mission and complete the steps to get the final reward – an exclusive assault rifle weapon blueprint.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

H/T, PlayStation Blog.