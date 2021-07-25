Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer Nickmercs Shares Concern With Upcoming Feature

✖

One of the most popular content creators associated with the battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone is that of Nicholas 'Nickmercs' Kolcheff. The beloved streamer plays Warzone so often that he's typically considered by the game's community as one of the biggest authorities on the title. And even though Nickmercs as a whole has shown that he isn't going to stop playing Warzone any time soon, he has started to express that he is concerned about one new feature that is poised to arrive soon.

The aspect of Call of Duty: Warzone that Nickmercs has found himself feeling uneasy about is something that developer Raven Software hasn't even confirmed will be coming to the game just yet. However, thanks to a number of recent leaks that have come about, it seems clear that Warzone is about to see the inclusion of planes in Verdansk. Although aircrafts are no stranger to Warzone in a general sense, Nickmercs believes that planes could end up being a problem for one major reason.

Specifically, the planes that are said to be coming to Warzone also include a turret. Because of this, Nickmercs believes that it sounds too similar to the type of plane that was seen in Fortnite, which is something that he previously didn't like. "People are finding the planes [in the game code]. I’m talking about the planes with the turret. That kind of plane," Nickmercs said in a recent video on his YouTube channel. "I don’t know about you guys but I played Fortnite for some time, I still do. And I remember when they put planes in Fortnite… nah, nah! So good luck with that one, chief."

While there's a good chance that planes in Warzone could end up being much better than Nickmercs wants to admit right now, he still sounds burned by the vehicle's last appearance in a battle royale game. Despite this hesitancy with the inclusion of planes, Nickmercs has said that he still is looking forward to the future of Warzone and Call of Duty in general.

So if planes do come to Warzone, are you considered that they could also ruin the game? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]