Call of Duty: Warzone Now Has New Way to Punish Aim Assist Abusers

Call of Duty: Warzone is finding more creative ways to punish people who are cheating. There has been a pretty significant rise in cheating in games like Call of Duty and other shooters. Things like crossplay have made it way more prevalent for players to see cheating as it has seeped into other platforms besides PC, where it is often most easy to cheat. Crossplay has also added a lot of variables such as the fact controller users have aim assist and mouse and keyboard users do not. For a lot of games, the developers have chosen to create distinct pools of players to make sure there remains a balance. Some games like Rainbow Six Siege only allow crossplay with other consoles as the mouse and keyboard would provide too much of an advantage over controller users.

When it comes to Call of Duty, you can use a controller on PC if you want, but you have to select it before you enter a match. If you want to change it, you'll have to leave the game. Aim assist is pretty strong in Call of Duty for controller players and so, some PC players found a way to use tools to activate it on mouse and keyboard. This creates an extremely unfair advantage and would basically allow you to lock on to players with relative ease. While it's not exactly aimbot, it is still a massive advantage. The Call of Duty developers have figured out how to combat this and instead of simply just banning players, it will automatically close the game of anyone it detects using tools to activate aim assist on mouse and keyboard. Call of Duty has been using a lot of creative ways to punish cheaters for a while, such as making enemies invisible or having their own bullets ricochet back into them amongst other things.

#TeamRICOCHET: Our security detection systems now target players using tools to activate aim assist while using a mouse and keyboard. The Call of Duty application will close if detected.



Repeated use of these tools may lead to further account action.

This is likely because banning players only forces them to make a new account. If they're actually being punished within the gameplay, though, it may persuade them not to cheat as much. It takes a lot of the joy out of cheating if the game is actively making it extremely difficult to make any kind of progress.