Call of Duty: Warzone Fixes Broken Update, Studio Explains What Happened

Call of Duty: Warzone has fixed a lot of the issues that were introduced in yesterday's update and offered some clarity into how this even happened. Video games are often incredibly complicated pieces of work. It used to be that you were more or less stuck with the game you got when it released, there was no way to push updates to fix bugs and glitches. Now, games can be fixed on the fly and ironically, sometimes these updates actually break more things. When there are so many moving parts, things are always changing and being broken. Yesterday, Call of Duty received its big mid-season update which was intended to introduce a bunch of new content including things like maps, events, and modes. While those things did happen, they were spoiled by major bugs.

Things like Ranked Play were delayed an entire day and Call of Duty: Warzone was in total shambles, leading some players to claim it's one of the worst updates they've ever seen in the history of the franchise. When players tried to access their loadouts, the game would bug out and become stuttery and near-unplayable, players wouldn't be notified that a killstreak was going to hit their location, and much more. It led to Raven Software temporarily disabling a hyped up in-game event. Thankfully, Raven worked around the clock to fix things and all of the major problems have since been resolved.

In a rather surprising amount of transparency, Raven was able to identify what caused these issues and took to Twitter to explain it. The developer noted that some preparation for future updates and content was peppered into yesterday's update, but it led to a major conflict with the game's servers and live player data. Raven noted this wasn't to the studio's standards and is disappointed that things unfolded this way.

"We wanted to address the issues that players encountered during the Season 1 Reloaded launch period. We've been laying the groundwork for the return of some fan favorite features in upcoming seasons, which has required a degree of preemptive setup in our live environment. Yesterday's update shipped with some of that work, and we unfortunately encountered a conflict between live player data and our servers. Our teams were made immediately aware of the issues and began investigating shortly after the update went live. We rallied studio teams from around the world to get these issues resolved as swiftly as possible. We – as devs – love this game and apologize for the disruption that resulted from these events. Please know that we hold ourselves to a high standard and yesterday's issues did not align with that. With that said, we're also very excited for what's ahead and look forward to bringing the best we can to Warzone!"