Call of Duty: Warzone Update Nerfs the Best Gun

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update, complete with patch notes, is rolling out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S and it's nerfing the best gun in the game. With Season 4, Raven Software added the MG 82, a new light machine gun that quickly rose to the top of meta. As you would expect, players just as quickly labeled the gun as "broken" and "over-powered," and thus it's no surprise it's being nerfed, and nerfed substantially, with a reduction in damage, recoil, and more.

Meanwhile, what hasn't been nerfed is the game's other controversial gun, the Nail Gun, which was also added with Season 4. That said, in the patch notes of the update, Raven Software notes it's "keeping a close eye" on the gun.

Below, you can check out the update's entire patch notes -- split into a "weapons" section and a "bug fixes" section -- courtesy of Raven Software:

WEAPONS

Light Machine Guns MG 82 (BOCW Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29 Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27 Maximum Damage range decreased by 20% Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.2 Upper Chest multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1 Extremities multiplier decreased from 1 to .9 Vertical and Horizontal Recoil increased We had envisioned the MG 82 (BOCW) as a short to mid-range Light Machine Gun given its relatively fast handling, mobility, and rate of fire. However, it also retained many powerful LMG traits like damage profile, bullet velocity, and magazine size all while having negligible recoil. These factors in combination created one of the most dominant weapons to land in Verdansk. Do not be deceived by the magnitude of these changes. The damage per magazine and rate of fire is still top tier so we expect the MG 82 to remain viable.

Submachine Guns Nail Gun (BOCW ) We will be keeping a close eye on the Nail Gun (BOCW ). We feel it kills about a bullet faster than we would like. With extremely low rate of fire Weapons, they can be on a razor’s edge of balance wherein missing a single shot can turn an incredibly fast Time to Kill into one of the slowest in its class. This is not the case with the Nail Gun (BOCW ) now, but if it required an additional bullet to kill and nothing else changed, it likely would be. So, we may push and pull on some of its functionality to ensure that it fulfills its role as a highly mobile, close range, full-auto dominator that can rival shotgun TTKs but rapidly wanes in efficacy the further enemies are from you. They are just nails after all.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that was causing some Players to have to restart the game in order to unlock a gifted Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue causing tier skips to not apply properly when receiving a gifted Battle Pass Bundle.

Fixed a locked control room door in Salt Mine that was killing Players instantly upon contact.

Fixed an issue causing Players to lose control of their Operator after walking through a Red Door if another Player had previously died while going through it.

Fixed an issue where using some QBZ -83 (BOCW ) Blueprints would cause Players to crash.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available -- for free -- via the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more coverage on Warzone and all things COD, click here.