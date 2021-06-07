Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reveal Trailer Arriving This Week

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone is still in the midst of its third season right now, but that period won't be lasting much longer. The battle royale shooter is set to kick off Season 4 in just a few weeks, as Season 3 will be wrapping up on June 15. Prior to the end of Season 3, however, we have today learned when we'll be getting our first look at Season 4, and it's happening sooner than you might expect.

As part of this week's Summer Game Fest Kickoff stream, Activision has now been confirmed to be revealing the first trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 during the event. Geoff Keighley himself, who is the host and producer of Summer Game Fest, confirmed the information earlier in the day on Twitter when he stated that Warzone Season 4 would pop up at the showcase. While we don't know exactly when this trailer might premiere, the stream as a whole will begin at 2:00pm EST/11:00am PST.

Thursday, don't miss the world premiere first look at @CallofDuty Season 4 during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm GMT at https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NoKhYlhodJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 7, 2021

If this reveal trailer for Warzone Season 4 is anything like the ones that we have received in the past, then we should get a pretty massive dump of information after the trailer goes live in relation to everything else that will soon be coming to the game. Typically, Activision releases a blog alongside this debut trailer that gives fans a better of everything that it will be staggering out throughout a given season of content. So come this Thursday, we should have a great idea of how Season 4 is shaping up as a whole.

