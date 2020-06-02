Call of Duty Warzone's Snake Glitch Is Frustrating Players

A new glitch is proving quite frustrating for Call of Duty: Warzone players. The so-called "snake glitch" allows players to look like they're prone, when they actually aren't. As a result, players appear to slither across the ground like a snake, and pull-off kills that would be otherwise impossible. Unsurprisingly, Warzone players are a bit frustrated by the game's latest glitch! Players have encountered a number of glitches since Infinity Ward's battle royale game dropped back in March, but this one seems to be popping up with quite a bit of frequency, of late. Hopefully the developer will fix the problem sooner, rather than later!

