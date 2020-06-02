Call of Duty Warzone's Snake Glitch Is Frustrating Players
A new glitch is proving quite frustrating for Call of Duty: Warzone players. The so-called "snake glitch" allows players to look like they're prone, when they actually aren't. As a result, players appear to slither across the ground like a snake, and pull-off kills that would be otherwise impossible. Unsurprisingly, Warzone players are a bit frustrated by the game's latest glitch! Players have encountered a number of glitches since Infinity Ward's battle royale game dropped back in March, but this one seems to be popping up with quite a bit of frequency, of late. Hopefully the developer will fix the problem sooner, rather than later!
For some, the glitch has caused confusion.
Hey @CallofDuty I dunno if this was just a visual bug but I'm pretty sure that he's not supposed to be going at that speed whilst prone pic.twitter.com/Yf3aZf7B13— Saint_Raptor (@SaintRaptor2) June 1, 2020
Others are just plain frustrated.
Playing warzone for the first time in forever, both times got killed by kids that are prone but moving in running speed? They’re moving like snakes! Wtf is garbage.— Cheeks | S1N (@BUU_Cheeks) May 30, 2020
It's even causing some money troubles, too!
almost lose $50 bcoz of the snake glitch in warzone hopefully they get it gone quick time lmao xD— DECLAN (@ControlDec) June 2, 2020
It's apparently getting common.
We've just ran into 15 people doing the snake glitch IN A ROW. Please fix this stupid issue. @ashtonisVULCAN I beg.— Sani (@Sanimeke_) June 1, 2020
This is definitely one of the stranger glitches to appear in the game.
Wtf was that crawl speed!?! Looked like a damn snake coming at you, lol!!!— Sulsalogan (@Sulsalogan) May 31, 2020
Cobra Commander might disagree.
Losing to people doing the snake glitch on Warzone feels like I'm being cheated, man was not meant to slither at such speeds— ReveL (@ReveL_XIV) June 1, 2020
Fans are asking Infinity Ward to fix the glitch.
Fix snake glitch pls— Saint Hokage™️🚀🏀 (@RealSaintHokage) May 31, 2020
The developer might want to get it fixed soon.
Have you encountered players doing the prone glitch? First day back on warzone and im already done playing.— Austin (@YTBoiAustin) May 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.