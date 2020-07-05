Call of Duty: Warzone Rumor Teases Big Map Changes and Season 5 Release Date

✖

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has grown up a bit stale, Call of Duty: Warzone is exciting players as it gradually teases what sounds like a big event that will conclude with the reveal of Call of Duty 2020, rumored to be a Black Ops reboot called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While the teases have been sometimes painfully plodding, it does seem the finish line is near, and it looks like once we cross that finish line, there will be some pretty big map changes waiting.

According to a new report from VGC, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is set to release in early August alongside some considerable map changes. The report, which seemingly piggybacks on datamining leaks we've already heard, notes that the stadium location will open for Season 5, allowing players access inside for the first time. Accompanying this will apparently be a moving train that goes around the map filled with loot.

Meanwhile, it's possible the map may have an entirely new look and vibe to it, as the report notes that Activision is planning to update Warzone to make it more complementary to the aforementioned Black Ops reboot. And this may include adding zombies to the experience.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end. And of course, what's here should be taken with a grain of salt like any report. Nothing here is official, and everything you hear about a game is always subject to change.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, it will also be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.