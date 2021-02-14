Call of Duty: Warzone Update Adds Mysterious Lightning Storm

✖

It looks as though a storm is coming in Call of Duty: Warzone. Following one of the game’s latest updates, a number of thunderstorms started appearing for some players within Verdansk. And while it’s not known what the storms might indicate just yet, they seem to be teasing future content of some sort.

Over the past few days, players within Call of Duty: Warzone have started to notice that storms are transpiring over certain parts of the game’s map. These storms are indicated by gray clouds with infrequent lightning strikes coming from the clouds. It’s unknown why the storms are appearing in the first place, but their addition has led to a lot of theories and speculation from fans.

🚨 LIGHTNING SPOTTED IN WARZONE 🚨 A dark cloud has been spotted looming over Verdansk and this player managed to capture a clip of lightning coming from it! 🌩 (Via u/SavageSesh) pic.twitter.com/PWz0FVprxa — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 13, 2021

One idea that some Warzone players have proposed involves the addition of a real-time weather system to the game. This could help spice matches up a bit more based on the weather effects that would be occurring within Verdansk. It’s uncertain if this will end up holding true, but the idea behind it is a cool one and could make Warzone feel that much fresher.

While weather systems are one popular idea, another is the notion that Zombies could be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. The popular secondary mode in the Call of Duty series hasn’t crossed over with Warzone yet, but these storms seems to tease that something dark could soon be descending on Verdansk. Not to mention, there have been a few other teases in recent days that point to the arrival of Zombies soon enough.

Whatever these storms are teasing, there’s a good chance it will be revealed within Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone. While Activision hasn’t revealed all of the details on the free-to-play shooter’s next season, it’s set to begin around the end of February. With this in mind, we should start to learn a whole lot more within the coming week or two.

Until we hear more, you can currently get in on the Warzone action on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And if you'd like to stay in the loop on the future of the game, you can keep following our coverage right here.

So what do you think these storms in Call of Duty: Warzone might be teasing? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.