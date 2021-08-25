Call of Duty: Warzone Update Adds a Very Handy Feature

✖

A surprising new update for Call of Duty: Warzone was released by the team at Raven Software today and it notably adds one very handy feature. Although this new feature isn't one that will drastically change the Warzone experience as a whole, it will definitely be helpful for those who might be playing on their own.

This new aspect that has finally come to Call of Duty: Warzone is a "Looking for Party" system. If you're not sure what this means, essentially, it will allow you to look for other players who are looking to squad up in a game of Warzone with others who may have the same preferences. Although this system is only available in the form of a beta, players will now be able to toggle on and off a number of preferences so that they can get matched up with those who want to play Warzone in the same manner.

While this is the most notable thing in this update, though, it's definitely not the only new addition. Along with bringing in a number of new bug fixes, Raven has also now added a new gun to Warzone. That gun happens to be the RAAL from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The weapon is one that can be unlocked via a challenge or by snagging a blueprint in the marketplace.

Even though this update is pretty small in the grand scheme of things, how do you feel about these tweaks to Call of Duty: Warzone? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, if you'd like to see the full patch notes for this new update, you can find them below.

UI, UX, & More

Looking for Party (Beta) This new feature allows you to search for and party up with other Players via a series of preferences that you select (Game Modes, Party Communication, Play Style,). This feature is still being tested and is subject to change.

Weapons

New Weapon RAAL: Light Machine Gun (MW) Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Bug Fixes