Call Of Duty: WWII’s Ranks And Prestiges Have Been Confirmed

Even though the create-a-class system may be gone from the forthcoming Call of Duty: WWII, Sledgehammer Games, the title's developer, is making sure that there's still plenty to do when it comes to the multiplayer side of things.

In addition to the Divisions, which we've handily broken down for you here, there will also be ranks and prestiges – and according to Michael Condrey, the co-founder for the studio, there will be a lot. No, really, set aside some time.

When a fan asked Condrey on Twitter, "How excited are you for us to see multiplayer?", Condrey simply replied with a simple set of numbers. "55/10."

This indicates that the game will feature 55 different ranks and 10 prestiges, though they weren't broken down as of yet, and aren't likely to be until closer to the game's release. This means you'll have plenty of ranking up to do within Call of Duty: WWII, even if you think you're going to get into the elite ranks right away. Not really. You'll be taking some time to get there.

This, combined with the different Divisions that are included in the game, should help redefine multiplayer for Call of Duty: WWII, bringing it back to a level that players were used to with earlier games in the series. Sledgehammer Games has already promised that it will feature devoted "boots-to-the-ground" gameplay, so that you don't rely on any high-tech tricks or maneuvers, like wall-running and double jumps – features that we had gotten used to in Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Nope, you'll have to use your instincts and weapons in order to survive – but, thankfully, you'll be promptly rewarded for your trouble.

Players that are attending the Electronic Entertainment Expo next week will be able to try this out first-hand, as Activision is sure to have some kind of elaborate multiplayer set-up for them to enjoy. Just be prepared for the battle that lies ahead – this certainly isn't your typical Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: WWII arrives on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.