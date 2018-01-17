Call Of Duty: WWII Tops Ten Million Copies Sold

As expected, Activision’s return to World War II with its Call of Duty franchise turned out to be a very successful move.

According to numbers reported by VGChartz, Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: WWII has managed to clear ten million copies sold since its initial release back in November. The game sold just over two million units for the week, reaching approximately 10.87 million copies sold in its lifetime. That’s not too shabby, especially considering all the effort that went into bringing the series back to its roots.

The site reports that the PlayStation 4 version of the game sold the most copies, with 7.27 million units sold. That’s about 67 percent overall. Meanwhile, the Xbox One version cleared 3.48 million units sold, around 32 percent. Meanwhile, the PC version came up about dead last, with only 110,000 units sold for Windows PC – less than one percent.

Surprisingly, though, the game sold better overseas than it did here. 4.56 million units were sold in Europe (an estimated 42 percent), while 4.55 million units sold in the U.S. (also 42 percent). So it was a pretty close horse race. Japan also saw a few copies sold as well, around 290,000 (three percent).

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare sold approximately 12.62 million copies in its lifetime sales, so it’s safe to say that Call of Duty: WWII will eclipse that number pretty handily – especially with the downloadable content that’s coming out for the game. The Resistance, the first piece of DLC for WWII, will arrive on PlayStation 4 later this month, followed by a release on Xbox One and PC later on.

It seems that Sledgehammer Games’ gamble has paid off, and Call of Duty‘s momentum is returning back to normal after a bumpy year with Infinite Warfare. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether said momentum can keep up, as Treyarch will likely announce first details on the 2018 edition of Call of Duty very soon. We’ll keep you informed once any information is available.

In the meantime, you still have time to hop on board the Call of Duty: WWII train. The game is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.