Call of Duty: WWII Trophy List Revealed

The full trophy list for Call of Duty: WWII has been revealed, and it certainly looks like one that’ll keep players busy for a while.

Like any trophy reveal, there is some degree of spoiler potential that’s present within the list of challenges. Most of the trophies that are listed have to do with the story-driven campaign mode that’ll follow historic events of WWII, but several of them have to do with multiplayer as well by tasking players to perform tasks such as gaining Prestige in PvP matches.

However, the Zombies mode also includes a fair amount of trophies as well, even more than the multiplayer has. The mixture of bronze and silver Zombies trophies are the ones that take place in either “The Final Reich” or “Prologue,” and offer a range of challenges from finding or building specific items to simply surviving.

If you’re not worried about having anything spoiled for you, check out all of the trophies below:

Trophies

Platinum

VE Earn all available trophies for Call of Duty: WWII



Gold

Distinguished Service Complete the game on Veteran difficulty.

General of the Army Enter Prestige 1 in Multiplayer while playing online.



Silver

Friend in Need Request Zussman to toss you First Aid Kits 30 times.

I See Movement! Request Pierson to spot enemies 25 times.

Praise and Pass Request Turner to toss you ammo 20 times.

School of Hard Knocks Request Stiles to toss you grenades 15 times.

Who Needs a Pendant? Request Aiello to toss you signal smoke and call in mortar strikes 10 times.

To the End Complete the campaign.

Ricky Recruit Complete 21 daily challenges in Headquarters.

Divisional Commander Prestige a Division in Multiplayer when playing online.

Fireworks In The Final Reich, retrieve the artifact.

Dark Reunion In The Final Reich, save Klaus.



Bronze

Potato Masher Save 5 allies by throwing away a live enemy grenade.

Chain Smoker Disable 50 enemies using smoke grenades.

I’ve Got You! Drag 9 unique allies to safety.

Quarter Given Get 4 unique groups of enemies to surrender.

Rescuer Save 10 unique allies locked in struggle.

Pieces of History Collect all 33 mementos.

Slow and Steady Spend 3 minutes using Focus in the campaign.

Long Way from Texas Complete D-Day.

One of the Lucky Few Breach the seawall in under 2 minutes without taking MG fire.

The Paddle Complete Operation Cobra.

Ack Ack Protect your tanks by shooting down all planes in Operation Cobra.

No Sanctuary Complete Stronghold.

Marksman Cover Zussman from the church without missing a shot in Stronghold.

Last Stop Complete S.O.E.

Sunday Driver Complete the driving portion of S.O.E. without hitting any obstacles.

Champagne and Caviar Complete Liberation.

Silent Night Sneak through the courtyard undetected in Liberation.

Human Cost Complete Collateral Damage.

Gasoline Cowboy Rescue your allies with the Sherman while keeping your armor above 80% in Collateral Damage.

Death Factory Complete Death Factory.

Fog of War Sneak through the Dragon’s Teeth undetected in Death Factory.

Our Men Complete Hill 493.

Suppressive Fire! Successfully escort the pole charge engineer to the pillbox in Hill 493.

Worst Christmas Ever Complete Battle of the Bulge.

Flyboy Protect the bombers by personally shooting down 12 enemy planes in Battle of the Bulge.

No Sacrifice Too Great Complete Ambush.

Infiltrated Reach the sniper perch without being detected in Ambush.

Defender Protect the convoy by shooting down all the planes in The Rhine.

Buck Private Get 10 kills in Multiplayer while playing online.

Tour of Duty Win 5 War matches in Multiplayer while playing online.

Pressure Cooker In Prologue, survive until wave 20.

Red Mist In The Final Reich, get 10 kills from a single Bomber’s explosion.

Dark Arts In The Final Reich, build all variants of the Tesla Gun.

Strike! In The Final Reich, knock over 10 zombies with a Wüstling charge.

Lurking Around In The Final Reich, find and shoot Dr. Straub.

Undertaker In The Final Reich, kill the Bomber with the shovel.

Lightning Handler In The Final Reich, build a Tesla Gun.

White Knuckles In The Final Reich, survive 3 Pest waves in a single match without getting hit.



