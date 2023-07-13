Call of Duty May Not Come to Xbox Game Pass for a While

Call of Duty probably won't come to Xbox Game Pass for a couple of years. Last year, Microsoft made a bid to purchase Activision for just under $70 billion. This deal would allow Microsoft to own the rights to Call of Duty and all of the teams who work on it. Despite this, Xbox has promised to continue making the series available on PlayStation and other platforms, largely because it's financially beneficial to Xbox. The deal has been heavily scrutinized for 18 months and now, it looks like it's at the finish line as the tech giant has won most of its battles with regulators.

Despite Call of Duty being available on other platforms, Microsoft has an advantage with the series on Xbox. Every Xbox-owned game is available day one on Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that gives you access to tons of amazing games at no extra cost. It's a great value and will likely be how many people play Starfield later this fall. With that said, Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises and it will also be on Xbox Game Pass. The Activision deal can close as soon as next week so long as everything continues as normal, but it remains to be seen just how involved Xbox will get with Activision out the gate. However, one thing we do know is Call of Duty won't be available on Xbox Game Pass until 2025.

It's unclear why that is as this is the last year of PlayStation's marketing deal for the franchise, but that's the way it is. Only time will tell if there are any loopholes around this, such as older games in the series being made available on the service. Either way, we may not see a Call of Duty game on Xbox Game Pass until the next Infinity Ward title in 2025, which may or may not be another Modern Warfare game.

