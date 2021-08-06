Call of Duty: Zombies Chronicles 2 Expansion Rumored to be In Development

✖

Fans of zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be happy to know that Zombies Chronicles 2 is rumored to be in the works. According to sources for Dual Shockers, an expansion similar to the first one is in development, though it's currently unclear if this expansion will happen as part of Black Ops Cold War, or as part of the next Call of Duty game, which is set to release later this year. Either way, the rumor suggests that most of the maps have been finished, and Activision will release them whenever the publisher is ready to do so, possibly this year or in 2022.

The original Zombies Chronicles released as an expansion for Call of Duty: Black Ops III. The expansion added eight classic maps that originally appeared in Call of Duty: World at War, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. These maps included Nacht der Untoten, Verruckt, Shi No Numa, Kino der Toten, Ascension, Shangri-La, Moon, and Origins. The maps were remastered and given an HD facelift, but not every classic zombies map was included. The new expansion will hopefully rectify that, giving players the chance to revisit some old favorites!

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official word from Activision. Given the popularity of zombies mode, it wouldn't be surprising to see a second Zombies Chronicles expansion. That said, plans change in the video game industry all the time, as projects are cancelled or shuffled around. Hopefully, we'll get some kind of official confirmation for Zombies Chronicles 2 in the near future!

The next Call of Duty game is currently in development from Sledgehammer Games, but no additional information has been revealed, at this time. During Activision's second quarter earnings call, the publisher hinted that an official reveal is imminent, which makes sense if the game will be releasing somewhere in the fall or early winter. The company also revealed that a new Call of Duty mobile game is in the works.

Are you hoping to see Zombies Chronicles 2 released? Do you believe the rumored expansion is real? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!