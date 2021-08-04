New Call of Duty Mobile Game Announced

✖

During today's Activision Blizzard second quarter earnings call, the publisher revealed that a new mobile Call of Duty game is currently in development. Activision has created a new internal mobile studio, which will be working on the game alongside developers Beenox and Activision Shanghai. At this time, the publisher has not revealed any further information about the game, but the company also said that it believes there is an opportunity to connect the mobile "ecosystem" with the one on console and PC. It remains to be seen how this might work, but hopefully Activision will reveal additional information sometime soon.

"We believe there's an opportunity to better connect mobile to the overall Call of Duty ecosystem, and we're aggressively hiring talent to help on this journey for us. We've created our own internal mobile studio and are driving a major recruiting effort across Beenox and Activision Shanghai to support as well. And together, I think as Daniel [Alegre] already mentioned on the call, these teams are leading an unannounced new mobile project in the Call of Duty franchise, which we're very excited about," said Activision.

It will be interesting to see how this new project is different from Call of Duty: Mobile! Since the game's release in 2019, Call of Duty: Mobile has found a lot of success for Activision. In the earnings press release, Activision confirmed that the game "is on track to exceed $1 billion in consumer spending for the year." Given that level of success, it's not surprising that Activision is looking for additional ways to expand the mobile audience!

The scope of mobile gaming continues to increase, allowing for opportunities that would have been unthinkable on the platform just a few years ago. Hopefully, this new project will continue to push the envelope, and offer an experience that truly lives up to the best entries in the Call of Duty series. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future may hold!

Are you looking forward to the next mobile Call of Duty game? Do you think Activision will be successful combining mobile games with PC and console? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!