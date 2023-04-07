Canceled Call of Duty Game Compared to Uncharted in Vietnam

A former Sledgehammer Games developer has shed some light on a canceled third-person Call of Duty game that was compared to Uncharted. The Call of Duty series has seen a lot of iterations over the years, going from World War II to modern warfare to Vietnam/Cold War to the far flung future, and all the way back around to the WWII and modern warfare again. However, it has largely maintained the same formula by sticking to a very refined first-person structure that is immediately recognizable. There have been attempts to shake things up with a pitched game centered around Roman conflicts with spears and such, but they've never left the concept stage.

One of the more interesting games that never saw the light of day was a canceled third-person Call of Duty game set in Vietnam, intended to be Sledgehammer Games' first at bat with the franchise. However, the project was scrapped to help with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 amidst problems at Infinity Ward. Speaking on the MinnMax podcast, former Sledgehammer Games creative director Bret Robbins spoke about the untitled game and noted that it was like "Uncharted meets Call of Duty" with the hopes that someone will still make that game some day. He also spoke about how the game was meant to be gritty and brutal, with the intent of using the studio's Dead Space DNA to lock in on a pretty different tone from other Call of Duty games.

As of right now, it seems unlikely we're going to get any Call of Duty games that drastically break the mold. The franchise sees a lot of commercial success and is Activision's golden egg, so they probably don't want to risk losing that by doing something too different. Whether or not a game in that vein ever gets made remains to be seen, but it sounds like a pretty cool idea and one that would make for a cool game, even outside of the Call of Duty franchise.

