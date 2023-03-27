Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Zombies Easter Egg Discovered 3 Years Later

Fans discovered a new zombies Easter egg in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered three whole years after the game released. The Call of Duty series is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming, but it's also one that tries to stay varied with every entry. Each developer has their strong suit and subfranchise with its own rules and themes. For the longest time, Treyarch was the only developer to include zombies in its games while Infinity Ward opted for more tactical co-op modes that were in line with the tone of the Modern Warfare series. However, they ended up taking a crack at it with games like Infinite Warfare, but eventually came back to Spec Ops when it rebooted Modern Warfare.

However, fans recently discovered something pretty significant in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, which was released in March 2020. This Easter egg was pointed out by MrDalekJD, who found them via someone known as Vlad, essentially Vlad searched for the word "zombie" in the game's files and found something that referenced a gulag zombie Easter egg. From there, they were able to figure out if you load up the mission The Gulag, find cell number 227 in the giant circular cell block, and then cook a grenade in the tiny door window. Once you do that, go to the guard tower with all of the monitors and one of them will turn on, showing a zombie with glowing yellow eyes running around in the cell, making growling noises of some kind.

It's pretty weird and it's wild that it stayed hidden this long, but it's hard to imagine anyone would've found this out without doing some datamining. As MrDalekJD pointed out, this is the first time a zombie has appeared in the Modern Warfare universe. It seems like this is exclusive to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster as opposed to the original game from 2009, so don't consider it "canon" exactly, but it is still a fun touch for the developers to include.

