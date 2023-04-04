Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bans Controversial Controller From Multiplayer

Call of Duty has found a way to ban the use of Cronus controllers, a popular piece of third-party hardware that gives players a significant advantage. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises out there and also one of the most competitive. Due to the sheer size of it, there are a lot of cheaters looking to game the system to be seen as a better player. The methods for cheating have changed a lot over the last couple of decades from J-TAG Xbox 360s to PC software to third-party controllers that give you an unfair edge. Cheating will never be completely eradicated, but it is important for the developers to try and stay on top of it as much as possible.

One of the most common forms of cheating has been via the Cronus controllers. These controllers let you do things like add zero recoil to guns and much more, allowing you a major unfair advantage. Until now, these controllers were undetectable by anti-cheat systems. Somehow, Infinity Ward and Activision have figured out how to detect the usage of these devices and are putting in measures to stop them from being used. Players will be given a warning if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 detects the device, players will get a warning. If it continues, they will be punished via a suspension or ban. Hopefully, this will allow more fair matches in Call of Duty. We're all guilty of accusing people of cheating after getting killed, so hopefully, that will lessen up as actual cheaters get removed from the playing pool.

Breaking: RICOCHET Anti-Cheat update — it can now detect users using controllers with cronus software in MWII and Warzone 2. pic.twitter.com/npW5u2tylI — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 4, 2023

Of course, cheating will never fully end. Call of Duty has been trying to rectify these flaws with its Ricochet anti-cheat system, but it can only do so much. Only time will tell what the next major method for cheating is, but Call of Duty will aim to put an end to it as quickly as possible.

