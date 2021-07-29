Capcom Reports Record Profits Thanks to Resident Evil Village and Digital Sales

✖

Capcom achieved record profits and net sales in its first quarter, according to a new financial report from the company. The fiscal report for the first three months ended June 30, 2021 explicitly pointed to the launch of Resident Evil Village back in May as well as continued sales of titles like Monster Hunter Rise. In short, both net sales and profits for the company more than doubled to net sales of 48.4 billion yen ($440.7 million dollars) -- a 104.1% year-over-year increase -- and profit of 17.3 billion yen ($157.5 million dollars) -- a 121.9% year-over-year increase. It was also revealed that Resident Evil Village has shipped over 4.5 million units worldwide.

"This quarter, Capcom's core Digital Contents business drove business results through its continued pursuit of digital sales growth, including with a major new release in its flagship series Resident Evil Village and sales of catalog titles such as Monster Hunter Rise," the official release from Capcom reads in part. "Further, sales volume for its home video games were 13.3 million units (up 44.6% year-over-year). As a result, Capcom achieved its highest net sales as well as highest levels of all profit items for a first quarter."

As for the named games above, Resident Evil Village is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Resident Evil video game right here. Monster Hunter Rise is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of that title right here. And, last but not least, you can check out all of our previous coverage of Capcom right here.

[H/T Gamasutra]