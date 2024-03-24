Capcom Tops Metacritic's List of Best Video Game Publishers

For the first time in four years, Capcom has earned the title of "Publisher of the Year" from Metacritic for its output in 2023. Over the past few years, Capcom has been on a major hot streak. This has been primarily thanks to a number of entries in the Monster Hunter and Resident Evil franchises to go along with titles like Devil May Cry V, Mega Man 11, and a handful of remastered collections of older games. Amid this strong run, it seems as though the Japanese publisher's dominance reached a new high point this past year.

Announced in an extensive post by Metacritic, Capcom ended up topping the aggregate site's list of best publishers for 2023. This appearance in the number one spot was primarily thanks to the fact that Capcom had three games review with an aggregate score of over 90, which included Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. As a whole, each Capcom game released in 2023 received an average score of 84.5/100 with 84% of the the publisher's games being deemed "Good" or better on the Metacritic scale. Although Capcom had no outright "Bad" titles this past year, the only underwhelming game critically ended up being Exoprimal.

As for the publishers that Capcom ended up beating out for this honor, the top 10 spots also happened to include Nintendo, Sega, Annapurna Interactive, and Bethesda Softworks. The top three spots were then rounded out by indie publisher Raw Fury, which placed in second, and Chorus Interactive, which slotted in at third. All in all, this past year ended up being a very competitive one given just how many acclaimed games were released.

Moving forward, there's a good chance that Capcom will appear back in this top position on the Metacritic chart. This past week alone, Capcom finally let loose Dragon's Dogma 2, which has been another rousing success for the publisher on the critical front. In the months to come, it's known that the company has games such as Pragmata, Monster Hunter Wilds, and many other unannounced projects that it will be releasing.