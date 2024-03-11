Rumor Claims Capcom May Be Working On Resident Evil 5 Remake

Developer Capcom has been enjoying something of a renaissance with the Resident Evil franchise over the last several years. Not only have the new mainline games been successful, but remakes of fan-favorite games like last year's Resident Evil 4 have been flying off the shelves. Last month, rumors started to circulate that Capcom has five Resident Evil games in the works. Thus far, the only thing that's been named is the upcoming Resident Evil 9, but a new rumor claims that the next remake might be Resident Evil 5, an announcement that's likely to leave some fans frustrated.

Resident Evil 5 Remake Might Be Next On Capcom's List

🔴 |

ربما اقترب الإعلان عن ريزدنت إيفل ٥ ريميك ..



رصدنا في آخر التحديثات لحزمة تخص لعبة ريزدنت إيفل ٥ في قاعدة بيانات Steam بأنها حصلت على ثلاث تحديثات قبل صدور النسخة الذهبية لريزدنت إيفل ٤ ريميك بيومين.



وكانت هذه التحديثات كالآتي:



• إزالة اسم Resident Evil 5

• إزالة اللعبة… pic.twitter.com/bYZOuudQ4z — فلاسفة ريزدنت إيفل (@PRE_Alarabiya) March 2, 2024

This rumor comes from PRE_Alarabiya on Twitter (via Game Rant), which has been a source for Resident Evil news in the past. The reason the account believes something is happening with Resident Evil 5 has to do with a recent backend Steam update for Resident Evil 4 Remake Gold Edition. Two days before that version was released, there was a backend update for a Resident Evil 5 package that removed the RE 5 name, release date, and base game from the package. It's been three years since that was updated, which is why many believe this is hinting at an upcoming remake.

Obviously, you'll want to take this with a massive grain of salt. Yes, it would make sense for Capcom to move from RE 4 to an RE 5 remake, but it's also possible that Capcom could turn its eyes to other games in the franchise that aren't quite as easy to play these days. After all, games like Resident Evil: Code Veronica and Resident Evil 0 have long-needed updates to bring them forward alongside the rest of the remakes. Plus, the original Resident Evil hasn't been given a second remake following the 2002 GameCube remake. Either way, there are several directions the developers could go, and for many, a remake of Resident Evil 5 would be the least interesting. Hopefully, we'll learn more about the team's plans very soon.

What's Next From Capcom?

Currently, Capcom's full might is focused on getting Dragon's Dogma 2 out of the door. The action RPG is set to launch on March 22nd and has looked very promising in all of its pre-release footage and previews. Capcom also has ongoing updates coming to Street Fighter 6 and is working to get Monster Hunter Stories ready to ship this summer.

Past that, the publisher's plans are still relatively unknown. The second day of Capcom's March Digital Event goes live on March 11th, so we might hear more very soon. That said, it seems more likely that the team will hold its big announcements for the usual summer window. Either way, it's starting to feel like something big is coming out of the Resident Evil camp very soon.