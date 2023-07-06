Capcom Looking for "Solid Concept" for New Mega Man Games

While Mega Man is often considered the mascot of Capcom, it's been a while since the blue bomber has seen a new series entry. Over the last few years, the publisher has kept the character alive thanks to compilations like Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection, and mobile titles like Mega Man x DiVE. However, it's been more than five years since the release of Mega Man 11, and fans are understandably curious to see what's next for the franchise. During a Q&A at Capcom's General Meeting of Shareholders, the company was asked about plans for the character's future.

"Including Mega Man 11, the latest entry in the franchise, Mega Man is one of Capcom's historic IPs and is loved by fans, and as such we want to take care in how we develop the series. We are considering how to approach the production of new entries in the series, which requires numerous factors, including the development of a solid concept, ideas and gameplay, etc."

Keeping an IP as old as Mega Man fresh can prove challenging, and the statement makes it clear that Capcom is trying its best to keep the series from getting stale. It can be tough to make things approachable for newcomers, while also adhering to the elements that have made a franchise so enduring. Hopefully when the franchise does make its return, the company will have an original approach that makes the whole wait worth it!

In the meantime, it seems fans will just have to settle for the collections that Capcom has been releasing over the last few years. In addition to the main series, the Mega Man franchise has seen several spin-offs, including Mega Man X, Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Legends, and more. It can get a bit confusing for those less familiar with the franchise, but Capcom has done a good job assembling these games together through those collections. Fans looking to learn more about each Mega Man series can easily check out collections like Mega Man Legacy Collection or Mega Man X Legacy Collection to see what each of these series has to offer.

