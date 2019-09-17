Cartoon Network Announces Wizard-Guided Multidimensional VR Experience

Cartoon Network is officially releasing a compilation virtual reality game that cobbles together several different VR experiences into a frame story where a multidimensional wizard guides players through said experiences. If that sounds totally wild, it’s because it kind of is. Oh, and that wizard guide? They’re voiced by Reggie Watts.

Cartoon Network Journeys VR, developed as part of a pilot program at Cartoon Network Studios that joined artists and animators together at a VR lab, is scheduled to launch on October 1st — for free — for PC via Steam. It’ll be compatible with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, meaning that the vast majority of PC VR enthusiasts should have some way of playing it.

Introducing Cartoon Network Journeys VR experience, launching on Steam October 1st, 2019! Join Gormlorm (voiced by Reggie Watts), the traveling wizard of the multiverse and venture to alternate dimensions. Compatible with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. pic.twitter.com/cUk60CZy8o — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) September 17, 2019

You can check out the official description of the “three immersive journeys” players will be guided through by the wizard, Gormlorm, after first meeting in a cosmic desert, below:

Jest to Impress: Transform into a jester performing for the King and his royal court. Give it your all to impress the King, but if your comedic acts fall flat, be prepared to meet your doom.

Beyond Beeville: As an outcast one-winged bee, you must save your colony from collapse by teaming up with your pollen companion, Penny. Explore the garden, solve puzzles, and discover secrets beyond the hive.

Kosma Kwest: You have been summoned to the cosmic plane by Kosma, The Supreme Being, to be evaluated as a potential successor. Complete four lessons of the cosmos and take your place on the celestial throne.

Cartoon Network Journeys VR is scheduled to release for PC via Steam on October 1st for free. It will be compatible with both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.