‘Castlevania Requiem’ Won’t Have Original Voice Acting, Not Coming To Other Platforms

When it was confirmed last month, Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood immediately began stirring up retro memories in players, excited to play the games again when they arrive later this month for PlayStation 4. However, Konami doused the flames a slight bit when it recently spoke with GameSpot, not only noting something that would be missing from the games, but also confirming that they won’t be coming to other platforms.

While speaking with the outlet, a Konami rep confirmed all the features for the Requiem package, including “4K/1080p upscaling, multiple high resolution backgrounds, different rendering options such as smoothing, and full Trophy support.” However, it won’t feature the original voice acting that we experienced in both games in the past. That means the laughable dialogue that intro’d Symphony of the Night (like “What is a man?! A miserable little pile of secrets!”) would be heard in all its glory. Apparently, Konami couldn’t get the rights. However, the music should still be about perfect, so more than likely you can just read the dialogue out loud to yourself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly enough, the company also shut down the notion of the games showing up on other platforms, like the Nintendo Switch. When asked about the game’s exclusivity on PlayStation 4, it reiterated that it “absolutely” has no plans to bring the games to other platforms. This could change in the future, but for now the focus is on PS4 and nothing else.

With that, the company did confirm one other feature for Requiem. For those that don’t want to play without wallpaper surrounding the frame, for instance, they can go “blackout,” in which the frame is completely blackened so you can focus on the on-screen action. No word yet if you’ll be able to stretch the game image across the entire TV screen, but we’ll give it a try when it arrives.

While some fans may be bummed that the game won’t be the complete package that we grew up with (and also won’t be on Switch anytime soon, if ever), there’s still a lot of retro goodness to look forward to with Requiem. It’ll release on October 26, the same day that Castlevania Season 2 arrives on Netflix.

You can pre-order it now on PlayStation Network, at a 15 percent discount!