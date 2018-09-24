‘Castlevania Requiem’ Gets Official ESRB Rating, Announcement Expected Soon

You may have caught the news a few days ago that Konami seems to be working on a new Castlevania compilation for the PlayStation 4, featuring the classics Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood for a new generation of players to enjoy. Well, that collection just got a little more fuel today, indicating that an announcement could be imminent.

A new rating has popped up on the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (or ESRB) website, indicating that the game is headed to our shores. That means Konami could make an announcement any day now, with the package rarin' to go.

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood has been given a T for Teen rating, for Blood and Gore, Partial Nudity and Violence. Here's the official rating summary from the site:

"This is collection of two action platformers in which players assume the role of a vampire hunter battling Dracula and other creatures. From a side-scrolling perspective, players traverse Dracula's castle to kill fantastical enemies (e.g., zombies, demons, minotaurs). Characters use whips, swords, axes, and magic to defeat enemies. Pixelated blood is depicted when players' character and creatures are killed; some attacks result in decapitation and dismemberment of creatures, including a boss character that loses its body parts and entrails. As players progress, they may encounter female creatures (e.g., harpies, medusa) that have exposed buttocks and are depicted topless, though there are no discernible details (i.e., no nipples)."

It sounds pretty much like Castlevania, especially with Rondo of Blood, which definitely went for the visceral side of things when it was originally released on Turbografx CD years ago.

Now it's just a matter of seeing when Konami will announce the game. More than likely, they could make it a "surprise!" sort of thing and maybe even reveal it sometime this week, and potentially set it up for some kind of Halloween release. And let's be honest, that would be perfect considering the classic Castlevania vibe on that sort of day.

We'll let you know as soon as we hear anything official. In the meantime, cross those fingers that we'll be playing Symphony of the Night sooner rather than later!