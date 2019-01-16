‘Catherine: Full Body’ Will Offer a Puzzle-Free “Safety Mode”

The PlayStation 3 classically twisted title Catherine is officially coming back for the PlayStation 4 system and we honestly couldn’t be more hyped about that. The latest PS4 addition isn’t simply just a remake either, it will be introducing a “third Catherine” in addition to the already established characters. Now Atlus has revealed that the next title will be breaking away from its roots by offering a puzzle-free mode.

According to a recent translation courtesy of Gematsu, players will be given a few different options before diving right into a new playthrough. Oddly enough for a game that centers around puzzles, Atlus confirms that there will be a Safety Mode where the option to skip any stage will be available. This won’t affect the story at all, but will cut out the in-between stages that links the cutscenes together giving the opportunity to enjoy the narrative without any interruptions.

Simply put, the Safety Mode removes the game part of the game. Luckily, the story is pretty freaking amazing so just think of it as a really zany anime.

Catherine: Full Body will be releasing on Valentine’s Day in Japan, and then a month later for Western gamers on PlayStation 4.

To learn even more about the game:

As Vincent, a man recently succumbed to the irresistible beauty of the game’s titular diversion, players find themselves swept into a treacherous love triangle. Catherine’s core themes those of free will, of the delicate nature of relationships and the choices we make within them, marry perfectly with the intense, terrorfilled gameplay that serves to accurately reflect Vincent’s growing sense of anxiety. It is an experience wholly unlike any to come before it, and is certain to leave gamers talking and thinking about Vincent’s tribulations long after the credits have rolled.

The Horrors of Love: Vincent’s waking fears, doubts, pressures, and growing guilt about commitment and fidelity now gleefully follow him into his dreams, manifesting as horribly disfigured monsters and a ticking clock.

Between a Rock and a Soft Place: The player must navigate Vincent through heavy moral decisions. As in real life, hardly anything is black and white. What is the value of honesty? What is the right thing to do? Either way, someone’s going to get hurt. Worse yet, someone could die.

The Nightmare of Your Dreams: Famed character artist Shigenori Soejima and master composer Shoji Meguro create sights and sounds unlike anything else. As unforgettable and original as the game’s narrative, Catherine’s visual direction and musical score define and perfectly complement Vincent’s terrifying ascent into the dizzying perils of love.

Escape With or From a Friend: Local competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes, in addition to leaderboards, ensure that the many thrills and horrors of racing through twisted stages can be enjoyed by more than one player and add hours of extra gameplay to the overall experience.