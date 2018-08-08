Chrom and Dark Samus Revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Another Nintendo Direct in the books and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had a lot of new information to wow those interested in taking to those familiar stages once more. Two of the new players added onto the roster includes Chrom and Dark Samus revealed in the trailer above!

Both of these are what Nintendo referred to as “echo fighters,” which essentially means exactly what they sound like; they are based on previous characters and mimic their moves and how they play. Chrom of course will be the echo fighter to Lucina, and Dark Samus is obviously an echo version of, you guessed it: Samus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Nintendo, “Echo fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have move sets based on other fighters, but a different visual appearance. In addition to Richter Belmont, two other Echo fighters in the game are Chrom from the Fire Emblem series (Echo fighter for Roy) and Dark Samus from the Metroid games (Echo fighter for Samus). Echo fighters can be displayed as separate fighters on the character select screen or stacked on top of the character they are echoing. When stacked, players can change between them with the press of a button. It’s up to players to decide how they want them displayed.”

For those that may not be familiar with these characters, Chrom comes from Fire Emblem: Awakening and he will share a specific move set with Robin. A direct descendant of the First Exalt and a distant descendant to Marth, Chrom has been a beloved character in the Fire Emblem series for years. His incredibly serene attitude towards battle and his loyalty to do what is right makes him a cherished name for Nintendo lovers and a stunning addition to the roster.

Dark Samus looks, feels, and moves like Samus from the Metroid series and first made her appearance in the Metroid Prime Trilogy. This also isn’t her first time in Smash Bros. either, though previously she was an Assist Trophy.

Also revealed earlier today is Castlevania’s Simon Belmont being added to the roster alongside his Echo Fighter, Richter. Today was intense and a very exciting reveal set up for those that can’t wait to get their hands on this game. We noticed that there were still a few spaces left where they fade in the newly announced fighters, which makes us think: Who could be next? Sound off with your predictions in the comment section below!