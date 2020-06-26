Fans Want to Re-Theme Closed Chuck E. Cheese Locations to Five Nights at Freddy's

Chuck E. Cheese is filing for bankruptcy and fans want the restaurants to rebrand as Five Night’s At Freddy’s locations. Social media is awash with the jokes about haunted animatronics after CNBC reported that the childhood staple is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Closing restaurants as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has been a trend in America as many scramble to recoup the money they’ve lost. CEC Entertainment is the company that owns Chuck E. Cheese and will still try to keep their other restaurants open. But, it looks like the end of the line for old Charles Entertainment Cheese. But, that could present an opening for Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Well, at least the fans are hoping so.

Five Nights at Freddy’s fever might not be as fervent as it once was, but the fanbase recently experienced some hope about the property. Jason Blum of Blumhouse told Fandom this week that a movie was on the way.

"Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy" All of us fnaf fans: pic.twitter.com/fXBTB3Qq0L — Mads (@Madison19553195) June 26, 2020

“We have been working on it for a long time,” he said before mentioning that the development is, “Super active. So I really feel like we have a very good shot at getting to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I feel like it’s really moving forward. It’s not stalled or anything else. It might seem that way because we haven’t done any announcements about it, but it’s not stalled. It’s moving rapidly forward and I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but soon we’ll get a movie. I really feel confident about it.”

A lot of younger gaming fans have seen the series take off since the first game Scott Cawthon released. When that initial experience made its way to YouTube, it change the streaming world in a profound way. Let’s Plays of that game helped popularize the genre, and individual personality can thank Cawthon's game for their meteoric rises to fame.

