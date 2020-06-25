Chuck E. Cheese Bankruptcy Has the Internet Wondering Why They Enjoyed it as Kids

The rumors had been circulating all month but this morning the news became official, the beloved children's destination Chuck E. Cheese has filed for bankruptcy. CNBC reports that Chuck E. Cheese's parent company CEC Entertainment has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection having suffered a tremendous amount of revenue loss due to closing restaurants across the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to this effecting all their Chuck E. Cheese restaurants, the Peter Piper Pizza locations are also effected. News of the downfall of a classic brand has the internet reminiscing about their time at Chuck E. Cheese, and frankly they're not looking back on it with rose colored glasses.

Currently CEC has 734 restaurants and stores in the United States and abroad, and remain optimistic about reopening their stores sometime in the near future. This will no doubt be an incredibly difficult task considering the key business of Chuck E. Cheese restaurants is group dining, game playing, and fun. Frankly these will all be difficult to handle while maintaining social distancing measures among patrons and sanitizing games, tables, and areas of the restaurant.

As our own Matt Aguilar wrote earlier, "Even if Chuck E. Cheese opens up all those locations to start bringing in revenue again, the turnout is not going to be nearly what they need to immediately get back in the black, as many are not going to risk the health issues for a pizza party."

He's not the only one that's thinking that though as the tweets below reflect a population that doesn't hold Chuck E. Cheese in as high regard as they did when they were youngsters.

