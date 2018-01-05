‘Civilization VI’ Poundmaker Portrayal Receives Criticism from Cree Nation

The sixth installment of the Sid Meier’s Civilization game series has seen plenty of updates since its release last October, but its upcoming expansion, Civilization VI: Rise and Fall, is facing some heat ahead of release. The game’s reported portrayal of Chief Poundmaker has left members of the Cree Nation feeling disappointed and misrepresented. During an interview yesterday with CBC Radio’s Saskatoon Morning, Poundmaker Cree Nation Headman Milton Tootoosis said that the historical figure’s inclusion in the game was not accurate to his beliefs or the beliefs of his people.

Tootoosis, who was reportedly excited at the news of Chief Poundmaker’s inclusion, said that the Chief’s portrayal in the game “perpetuates this myth that First Nations had similar values that the colonial culture has, and that is one of conquering other peoples and accessing their land.” The game’s principal action is to build up entire nations on the path to world domination (or united peace, for those of you who need a word to replace ‘domination’ and not feel bad).

Tootoosis called the portrayal “dangerous” and “totally not in concert” with the Cree Nation’s views. “Hollywood has done a job for many decades of portraying Indigenous people in a certain way that has been very harmful,” he said.

During the development of the character, who is based on the real-life Chief Poundmaker, who was formally known as Pîhtokahanapiwiyin, 2K Games allegedly did not reach out to any known members of the Cree Nation.

While Chief Poundmaker acts as a peacemaker between settlers and First Nations in the game, the real-life Chief Poundmaker was an exceptionally different person. The Chief was accused of treason after Canadian forces attacked his people for an alleged looting during the 1885 North-West Resistance. He died in 1886, at the age of 44, after spending seven months in prison. Tootoosis — a direct descendant of Chief Poundmaker — is hoping that awareness about the character will spread and assist in his efforts to exonerate the Chief of these charges. As for their relationship with 2K, the Poundmaker Cree Nation is reportedly consulting with elders before contacting the company to talk.

Civilization VI: Rise and Fall releases on February 8, 2018.

