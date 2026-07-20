5 Years Ago, This Pokemon Game Completely Reinvented the Series and It Worked

For more than two decades, the Pokemon series followed the same formula. Players explored new regions, collected creatures, battled Gym Leaders, and worked toward becoming Champion. Every mainline release introduced new mechanics, but the heart of the experience remained rooted in turn-based battles and single-player progression. That consistency helped make Pokemon one of gaming’s biggest franchises, yet it also created the expectation that every new entry would repeat this. Yet, The Pokemon Company has always experimented with spin-off games, and five years ago it took the biggest risk the series had ever seen.

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When Pokemon Unite launched on Nintendo Switch, the series changed forever. Developed by TiMi Studio Group in partnership with The Pokemon Company, it abandoned traditional RPG mechanics in favor of the multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA, genre. Instead of collecting badges, players teamed up in five-versus-five matches where strategy, teamwork, and map control determined victory. It was unlike any Pokemon game before it, and five years later, it remains one of the franchise’s most successful experiments. I played so much Pokemon Unite when it first released, and though I no longer play, I still consider it one of the franchise’s best multiplayer games.

Pokemon Unite Took the Series Beyond Turn-Based Battles for the First Time

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Before Pokemon Unite, nearly every major Pokemon release revolved around turn-based combat. Battles rewarded careful planning, move selection, and long-term team building. Even spin-offs such as Pokemon Mystery Dungeon and Pokemon Ranger explored different gameplay ideas while still feeling rooted in the game’s traditional turn-based aesthetics. Other games like Pokken Tournament did break from this mold, but it still felt familiar with its focus on battling and trainers.

Pokemon Unite broke that mold completely. Players selected a single Pokemon before entering fast-paced online matches where defeating wild Pokemon, scoring points, and coordinating attacks mattered far more than type matchups alone. Every Pokemon began each match at Level 1 before evolving and unlocking new abilities during the game, creating a progression system unique to each battle. Team composition and how player built their Pokemon could vary wildly from game to game.

That shift made Pokemon Unite feel fresh from the start. The iconic creatures and abilities remained, but they were placed inside a competitive framework inspired by established MOBAs. For longtime fans, it offered a chance to experience favorite Pokemon in a completely different way. For newcomers already familiar with the MOBA genre, it provided an accessible entry point into the Pokemon universe without requiring knowledge of the mainline RPGs.

A Team-Based Multiplayer Focus Gave Pokemon a Completely New Identity

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One of Pokemon Unite‘s greatest strengths was its emphasis on teamwork. Unlike traditional Pokemon adventures, where players conquered challenges largely on their own, success depended on communication, coordinated attacks, and understanding each teammate’s role. Defenders protected objectives, Supporters healed allies, Attackers dealt damage, and Speedsters focused on mobility and surprise attacks. I loved how it felt like several trainers working in unison toward a common goal.

This immediately led to MOBA fans calling it “baby’s first MOBA,” and it was a fairly accurate description. I was turned off from many MOBAs because of how difficult it was to learn them, but Pokemon Unite simplified many complex systems without sacrificing strategy. Matches typically lasted around ten minutes, making them easy to jump into while still rewarding coordinated play. Features like Zapdos and later Rayquaza, after map updates, created dramatic late-game moments where a single team fight could change the outcome.

The MOBA elements also brought in new fans who may never have played a traditional Pokemon game. Competitive multiplayer players found a polished experience built around recognizable characters, while longtime Pokemon fans discovered an entirely new way to enjoy the franchise. That combination helped the game establish a dedicated audience that has supported it through years of updates, new Pokemon, and seasonal events.

Five Years Later, Pokemon Unite Still Stands Apart From Every Other Pokemon Game

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Five years after its July 21, 2021 release, Pokemon Unite remains unlike anything else in the franchise. The Pokemon Company continues to support the game with regular balance updates, new playable Pokemon, events, cosmetics, and competitive tournaments. While many spin-offs arrive and fade away after a few years, Pokemon Unite continues to receive active development.

Its longevity highlights how successful the experiment ultimately became. Instead of replacing traditional Pokemon games, it expanded what the brand could offer. Fans can still enjoy adventures in games like Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, while Pokemon Unite delivers a competitive multiplayer experience that no other entry attempts to replicate. Aside from Pokemon Champions, the series has always lacked a proper multiplayer game, and I hope The Pokemon Company continues experimenting with new genres.

Looking back, it is impressive how well the gamble paid off. I spent countless evenings playing Pokemon Unite during its launch window, learning different roles and experimenting with new Pokemon as they joined the roster. I loved how even Pokemon in the same role played differently, with Crustle and Edelgoss being my go-to favorites. Five years later, Pokemon Unite has proven that it has staying power. It completely reinvented what a Pokemon game could be, attracted a new audience through its MOBA gameplay, and showed the series could thrive far beyond turn-based battles.

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