PS2 and PSP Remaster Announced as New Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive

A remaster of the PS2 and PSP game from 2005 has been announced as a new Nintendo Switch console exclusive game, which is to say it has been announced for Switch and PC only. The former does not include a Nintendo Switch 2 release, but obviously, the Switch version will be playable on its successor via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, despite the legacy of the game as a PlayStation exclusive on PS2 and PSP, there is no word of a PS5 or PS4 version of the remaster.

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More precisely, developer Kogado Studio — a team based out of Japan — has announced Neosphere of the Deep-blue Sky: Legacy for both PC and Nintendo Switch. This is set to be the second remaster in the Aoi series, following Tristia: Legacy. Right now, it is pencilled in for a release sometime in spring 2027, and when it releases, it will notably have English localization.

Forgotten PS2 and PSP Game

Neosphere of the Deep-blue Sky: Legacy is specifically a remaster of The Deep-blue Sky, a city-building life simulation with crafting and management elements. Back in 2005, when the game was originally released, it was notably PC only, but many know it as a PS2 and PSP game, where it was eventually ported, becoming a PlayStation console exclusive in the process. This Nintendo Switch release marks the first time the game has been on a Nintendo platform.

Despite being less than a year out, the announcement is not accompanied by a debut trailer, and there is minimal information on what is new in the remaster. What we know is that the aim is to preserve the original game, while updating its graphics and optimizing its systems for a more “modern gameplay” experience. The former is pretty straightforward, but the latter obviously is less so. And it’s likely the latter that will determine how well this remaster is received when it releases next year.

In 2026, it is unclear how much demand there is for this game, and in previous generations, seeing this title return would have been a massive surprise. That said, this generation, in particular, everything and anything between 1980 and 2010 is being mined for nostalgia. In particular, the 1990s and early to mid-2000s. And this is because remaking this game is a very cheap project compared to other game development options. And not only is it cheap, but it has a built-in audience you can account for. If in previous generations sequels were how developers and publishers made safe money, now it is remakes, remasters, and re-releases.

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