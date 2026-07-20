Will Sony’s Disc Controversy Have a Major Impact on PS6 Sales? Our Reader Poll Has A Clear Answer

Sony’s decision to stop producing physical PlayStation game discs beginning in 2028 immediately sparked one of the biggest reactions in gaming history. Fans took to social media to criticize this decision, with many swearing off PlayStation and encouraging others to boycott. It also turned attention toward the PlayStation 6, with many now expecting Sony to fully embrace an all-digital future. Online discussions were loud, emotional, and filled with promises to leave the PlayStation ecosystem behind if physical media disappeared. Based on these reactions, it seemed there would be a huge shift in how PlayStation fans continued to game.

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Sony itself has yet to address the backlash; its first post on social media was instead to market the PlayStation FlexStrike, which has now been delayed. The company has also not confirmed whether the PS6 would launch without a disc drive. This, combined with the response to Sony stopping physical games, would have most expected a major revolt. Here at ComicBook.com, we want to know how PlayStation fans feel and whether they would continue to support Sony or switch to another gaming platform. Thanks to our official poll, we have a good idea of where most PlayStation fans’ heads are at.

Most PlayStation Players Are Staying Put Despite the Backlash

Two weeks after the debate exploded, our reader poll asked a straightforward question: “How will PlayStation’s decision to end physical discs impact your personal game purchases in the future?” The results were revealing:

Two Weeks Later: How will PlayStation’s decision to end physical discs impact your personal game purchases in the future? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 18, 2026

The biggest takeaway is surprisingly revealed that very few actual players intend to change their behavior. While nearly a quarter of respondents said they would move to Xbox, more than 65% either plan to remain with PlayStation or have already embraced digital purchases. That suggests the online outrage may not translate into widespread changes when the PS6 eventually launches, or have the impact that fans were hoping.

I’ll stick w/ PlayStation 35.9% I’m all-digital already 29.5% I’ll move to Xbox 23.1% I don’t play games 11.5%

We’ve already seen how much gaming has moved into the digital space. Sony has said consumer preference has shifted heavily toward digital purchases, and analysts note that digital game sales now account for the overwhelming majority of PlayStation software purchases. The same is true for Xbox and Nintendo, meaning that most players prefer to purchase their games digitally. Convenience is a major factor here, as well as the fact that not all games even launch physically.

The poll does not mean concerns over ownership, preservation, or used games have disappeared. Those issues continue to matter to many players and have fueled petitions and criticism across the gaming community. Still, when asked how the decision would affect future purchases, most respondents indicated they are not planning to abandon PlayStation due to this decision.

That may be the biggest lesson from the controversy. Passionate online discussions often create the impression that an entire audience is ready to walk away, but buying habits can tell a different story. If these poll results reflect the broader PlayStation audience, Sony’s move toward an all-digital future may generate plenty of debate without dramatically changing PS6 sales or long-term PlayStation loyalty.

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