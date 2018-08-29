Classic PlayStation Games Remembered as Nostalgic Post Goes Viral

Twitter can be a questionable service sometimes, but there are also moments in which it brings the game community alive with memories of days gone by. In this case, the original PlayStation, which came out back in 1995.

Paul Mackie recently posted on Twitter, asking fans what they remember the most when they see the original PlayStation. And the post has since gone viral, with thousands of users talking about their favorite memories of the classic game system. Of course, I joined in for good measure, because Symphony of the Night. C’mon.

Here’s the original post:

What’s the first game that comes to mind when you look at this picture? pic.twitter.com/bKlFjK6UCw — Paul Mackie (@paulmac708) August 25, 2018

And now let’s look at some of the best responses that have followed:

Tekken 2 pic.twitter.com/s7zl7vWyhG — The Big Dogs of the World Wrestling Federation (@Hamanicart617) August 26, 2018

Let’s be honest, The only game that mattered!!!! @WuTangClan pic.twitter.com/Vuvk9ZAHSm — Friendrick Jenkins da Fif (@FriendlyJenkinz) August 27, 2018

Parappa The Rapper — Diego Malara (@diego_malara) August 25, 2018

AWWWW HELL YES, WES!!! “Snake?! SNAKE?! SNAAAAAAAAAAAAKE!!!” — Jordan Brown (@ShakeAndBakeJB) August 26, 2018

Symphony of the Night. Thunder Force V. Arcade’s Greatest Hits! //t.co/QPsOyT06T2 — Robert “The DCD” Workman (@thedcd) August 27, 2018

There are so many nostalgic favorites here. We’re just happy to see a Marvel Superheroes vs. Street Fighter mention, along with the original Spider-Man game that started it all with Neversoft, mere days before Insomniac Games’ version hits the PlayStation 4.

And for some reason, our own Tanner Dedmon prefers this adorable pick, probably because he liked 102 Dalmatians in theaters. Meanwhile, WWG’s Matthew Hayes chose Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Because million point combos!

What were your favorite games, fans? Sound off!