New "Adult Version" of Clue Announced, Features Three New Characters

A new Clue game is coming later this year, which is being called the "adult version" players have been waiting for. Hasbro has announced Clue Conspiracy, a new Clue game focused on social deduction and deception. The game pits two sides against each other – the Friends vs. the Conspiracy. The "Conspiracy" is seeking to murder Mr. Coral, the manager of a luxury resort, while the Friends are trying to protect him. Several new characters will also be added to the game, including Director Rosewood, Analyst Hyacinth and Dean Celadon. You can check out the new characters down below:

The twist is that players don't know which side everyone else is on, which means that players will have to figure out if the other players are trying to protect Mr. Coral, or lead him to his death at a specific location. Clue Conspiracy will also come with a web-app that will teach players how to play the game and immerse them in the story.

Clue Conspiracy is the first in a planned new line of Clue games released by Hasbro, following a "reboot" of the franchise earlier this year. As part of the reboot, the characters of Clue all got new looks and backstories, leading to a bevy of comments from newly interested fans of the franchise. Perhaps it's not too much of a surprise that Clue Conspiracy is being called an "adult version" of Clue given the newfound interest in the game.

Clue Conspiracy is for 4-10 players is a fun group game for ages 14+. It makes a great gift for fans of true crime, secret role games, and the classic Clue game. The game will cost $24.99.