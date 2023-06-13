Star Wars Villainous Expansion Reveals Final Two Characters

Star Wars: Villainous's first expansion will include the infamous bounty hunter Cad Bane and the Inquisitor Seventh Sister. Today, pre-orders for the first Star Wars: Villainous expansion "Scum and Villainy" officially went on pre-sale, and Ravensburger revealed the two new characters who will be joining Boba Fett in the expansion set. Players can choose between Boba Fett, Cad Bane, or Seventh Sister in the expansion. Each character will have their own unique mechanics and playstyles, mimicking the characters' personalities and MOs in the Star Wars franchise. Boba Fett will be able to switch sides on the board, representing how Bounty Hunters often fight each other as much as they fight the heroes of the Star Wars Universe. Cad Bane will rely heavily on ally cards to weaken opponents while he prepares to make the final blow. Finally, the Seventh Sister's deck and abilities rely heavily on Ambition, one of the two currencies in the Star Wars Villainous game.

Star Wars: Villainous is an offshoot of the asymmetrical Villainous franchise, in which players control different supervillains in a race to complete their schemes before the others. Each player controls their own villain, who moves between iconic locations on their own board while using Ambition and credits to power various actions and effects. Each character has their own endgoal inspired by their character arcs in Star Wars, which range from corrupting iconic Star Wars heroes to plain and simple domination. The Star Wars Villainous game was the first Villainous franchise to include rules for ships, which added a fifth location that players could use on their board. The base Star Wars: Villainous included Darth Vader, Moff Gideon, Asajj Ventress, General Grievous and Kylo Ren.

Star Wars: Villainous: Scum and Villainy will officially be released on July 30, 2023. The game is available on pre-order at Target now.