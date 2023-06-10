Warhammer 40K: Leviathan Launch Box Goes On Pre-Order Today

Warhammer 40K fans will be able to pre-order the new Leviathan launch box starting later today. Games Workshop is starting pre-orders for Warhammer 40K's Leviathan box. The set's pre-order launch is rolling out across the globe, with US sales officially starting at 10 AM PT in the United States. The full Leviathan launch box will cost $240 and will officially be released on June 24th. You can buy the set on Games Workshop's website, although US customers won't actually be able to purchase the set until 10 AM PT.

The Leviathan box will contain 72 miniatures, split between the Space Marine and Tyranid forces. All 72 miniatures are brand new to Warhammer 40K, although veterans will undoubtedly recognize some familiar units who are being given brand new sculpts. Also included in the set is the Leviathan Core Rulebook (which contains the new 10th Edition rules along with the new Crusade Expansion) and a mission card deck for play. The only other thing you'll need to play Warhammer 40K is a bunch of 6-sided dice, which aren't included in the box.

Leviathan is ushering in the new edition of Warhammer 40K, which is designed to help streamline the game without sacrificing much of its complexity. The number of phases per round has shortened, and the number of special rules for each army have been shortened to fit on a double page spread. 10th Edition will also introduce a new Combat Patrol format, which focuses on pre-made squads battling it out in short intense combat that takes far less time to play than a full game.

Keep in mind that Leviathan, like other Warhammer 40K boxed sets, comes with unassembled and unpainted miniatures. You'll need to build and paint each miniature, which might be a little intimidating for newcomers. Games Workshop switched to push-fit system a few years ago, which means that players won't have to worry about gluing miniatures together.