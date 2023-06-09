Ravensburger Calls Disney Lorcana Lawsuit “Without Merit,” Commits to August Release

Ravensburger still plans to release Disney Lorcana in August, despite a just filed lawsuit over the game by Upper Deck Entertainment. Following up on a statement provided to ComicBook.com earlier this week, Ravensburger posted a lengthier statement about a recent lawsuit filed by Upper Deck Entertainment on social media. “We at Ravensburger stand behind the integrity of our team and the originality of our products,” the statement reads. “The baseless claims filed this week are entirely without merit, and we look forward to proving this in due time. In the meantime our focus continues to be on developing and launching a fantastic game in August.”

News of the lawsuit broke earlier this week, with Upper Deck Entertainment claiming that Ravensburger encouraged game designer Ryan Miller to break a contract with Upper Deck and use game design developed for an unannounced card game called Rush of Ikorr for Disney Lorcana instead. The filing, which was provided to several websites and posted to Upper Deck’s website, posted what it claimed were similarities between the two games, although most of the mechanics can also be attributed to other games as well. While Upper Deck isn’t claiming ownership of the game mechanics in question, it is pursuing a breach of contract and has said they would file for a preliminary injunction to prevent the launch of Disney Lorcana in August. As of press time, no request for a preliminary injunction or a temporary restraining order had been posted to the lawsuit’s docket.

The lawsuit could potentially impact one of the biggest card game launches of the year. Disney Lorcana is widely looked at as a potential competitor to Magic: The Gathering and the Pokemon Trading Card Game, with multiple sets already planned for release over the next two years.