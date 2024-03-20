CMON Launches The Dead Keep, a New Fantasy Dungeon Crawler Game

CMON has launched pre-orders for The Dead Keep, a new cooperative dungeon diving campaign game featuring the artwork of renowned artist Paul Bonner. This week, CMON launched the pre-order page for its newest game The Dead Keep, a new cooperative game that seems to reimplement elements of Zombicide but with a focus on dungeon delving and fighting large bosses. The game's characters and monsters were designed by Paul Bonner, a fantasy artist best known for his work on Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer 40,000.

In The Dead Keep, players will choose one of five unique classes, each with unique abilities. At the outset of the game, players start with three actions, but they gain additional abilities and actions as they damage opponents and pick up Adrenaline Points. However, while they grow stronger throughout the game, players will also trigger larger hordes of enemies as they build up their Adrenaline Points. The goal of each session is to reach the Boss Tile, a raised tile that can only be accessed after the players complete certain objectives. Players can also pick up equipment in the dungeons to help with their chances. One unique mechanic in The Dead Keep are Doom Tokens, which a boss accumulates whenever certain negative conditions are met over the course of a campaign. If a Boss accumulates a certain amount of Doom Tokens, which triggers an in-game effect and adds an extra pool of health to bosses.

You can check out the pre-order page for The Dead Keep now over on GameFound. The full game is due for release next year.

The description of The Dead Keep can be found below:

"Legends speak of the Dead Keep. Travelers and locals alike spin tales of this accursed locale 'round hearths every evenings. Public houses are always filled with whispers and rum ours about what lies within. And yet, you'll probably never meet a single soul who has seen the Keep and returned. The many faded names carved into the table you are at is the only reminder of those who dared venture into the Keep. But you? You might be different.

Embark on an adventure with The Dead Keep, a cooperative dungeon diving campaign game designed for 1-6 players. Immerse yourself in the fantastical artwork, crafted from the original designs of renowned artist Paul Bonner. As fearless adventurers, you'll plunge into the depths of The Dead Keep, driven by the promise of untold riches from the enigmatic Patron. Will you unravel the secrets lurking within, or will the mist claim you?"