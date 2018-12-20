ComicBook’s Holiday Gift Guide: Awesome Last Minute Gift Ideas

(Photo: Game Access) In the past, we've recommended several games that would make for ideal stocking stuffers this holiday season. But what if you want to give more than just a game? Well, we've got you covered there, as we have several suggestions for great "geek" gifts that are good for the last minute and bring out the best in the beloved gaming fanatics in your life. Whether you're looking for a devoted game controller, something that literally lights up their life, or maybe even something a little nostalgic, there's a few suggestions that will fit the bill. And they won't hurt your wallet either, which is good if you're feeling the cash crunch this holiday season. Enjoy our picks over the next few pages, because you've still got time!

Pixel Pals Going anywhere between $8 and $13 in price, Pixel Pals from PDP allow you to enjoy your fandom of gaming with a number of choices. These light-up standees are perfect for any game collection; and they only require two AAA batteries to keep the light-up fun going. There are a number of favorites to choose from here, including industry icons like Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario, as well as custom-made Pixel Pals featuring the Kingdom Hearts gang and a number of DC comics heroes, fashioned like Mega Man characters. There's also oddball favorites like Ratchet from Ratchet & Clank, along with the cutest versions of Sub-Zero and Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. Check out this product page for more details, and feel free to shop around your local retailer to see which Pixel pals are available for you!

Kingdom Hearts Wired Controller For Xbox One If you can't necessarily afford the special PlayStation 4 Pro Kingdom Hearts bundle next month, not to worry. PDP has a cool collector's item that will let you play the game in style on your Xbox One. This special edition Xbox One wired controller features imprinted emblems from the hit game, along with its logo. And it performs like a charm as well, with excellent functionality in its analog sticks, buttons and D-pad, along with a cozy feel and rumble capability. Plus it's very reasonably priced, going for just $35. You can pick it up at a number of retailers, and learn more about the product here! It'd be a great way to prep yourself for the game's arrival, which is finally coming next month. Huzzah!

My Arcade Micro Player Arcade Games Let's say you've always wanted to afford a dream arcade, but don't have the space or time to manage an array of large machines. Not to worry, as My Arcade has you covered with a number of Micro Player games based on the real deal. Select from such favorites as Dig-Dug, Mappy, Pac-Man, Galaga, Galaxian and a handful of others from Bandai Namco and Data East; or check out multiple games with the large Data East Mini Player, featuring a dozen or so classics to choose from, all at your fingertips. These games aren't just affordable, but they run for quite a few hours on a pair of batteries, or with a USB plug-in with the Mini Player. No need to spend too many quarters here; just order one of these and play to your heart's content! You can learn more about the My Arcade lineup here.

Blizzard Lego Overwatch Omni Bastion Let's say you've got an Overwatch fan in your life, but you can't exactly go all-out to buy them a collectible like a statue or a replica of a weapon that was used in the game. Not to worry, as Blizzard's partnership with Lego lets you pick up a favorite without killing your wallet! With the Lego Overwatch Omni Bastion, players can rebuild the classic favorite from the hit multiplayer game, complete with a bird on his shoulder for good measure. And at $25, it's a sweet deal for yourself and your loved one, as you can watch them piece it together- even if they're a Hanzo main. You can pick up your own here, or at a select number of retailers.

Resident Evil 2 Zombie Candle Okay, we know that it's Christmas and not Halloween, but why can't zombie fans have something to enjoy for the holidays? That's exactly what you can get with Numskull's Resident Evil 2 Zombie Candle, which is now available to enjoy before the game's remake drops next month. This official Capcom product comes with the smell of a rotting zombie (perfect for those family get-togethers, riiiiight?) and features a metallic case with lid, so you can seal it up and show it to others when it's not in use. And it has a burn time of about 40 hours, so you can leave your house smelling, um, dead-ish for quite some time. Hey, it beats trying to smell whatever it was that your aunt tried to cook, right? You can pick up your own scented candle here. While you're at it, check out some of the other Resident Evil 2 goods up for grabs at Numskull!