Control Ultimate Edition Announced, Will Come to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Remedy Entertainment announced Control Ultimate Edition on Wednesday with plans to bring the new version of the game to current platforms and also the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. This edition of Control comes not long after Remedy confirmed its plans for the next DLC releasing later this month, and as such, the Ultimate Edition will include all the DLCs and extra content the base game has gotten. It’ll be out on August 27th on Steam and September 10th for the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with next-gen console releases planned for some time later in 2020.

The release of Control Ultimate Edition on Steam coincides with the release date of AWE, the new expansion for the game that solidifies its Alan Wake connections. This also marks the first time that the game will be available on Steam given how it was an Epic Games Store exclusive on the PC platform since its release.

If this is your first time playing Control or if you’ve lapsed on some DLC, you can expect to get the base game along with two DLCs called The Foundation and AWE included in the Ultimate Edition. It also comes with some extra content like The Expeditions game mode and the photo mode which came to the game after its launch.

With this Ultimate Edition launching so close to the Holiday 2020 release of the new consoles, there was of course the question of free upgrades to the next-gen versions once they’re available. Remedy said anyone who buys the Ultimate Edition will get a free, digital upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X versions if they get the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One beforehand. That offer only applies to the Ultimate Edition though, so if you’ve been playing the base game and have been adding onto it as the DLCs release, you won’t be able to get a free upgrade. Remedy said it’ll have more details to share on those plans in the future.

Control Ultimate Edition will come to Steam on August 27th and will come to the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 10th. It’ll be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X by the end of 2020.

