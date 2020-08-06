Control: AWE Expansion Release Date Announced

Remedy Entertainment’s second expansion for Control is called “AWE,” and it’s releasing pretty soon on August 27th. Control: AWE got its reveal from PlayStation’s newest State of Play event that showed off a number of third-party games and content planned for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This is the second of two expansions planned for Control following Remedy Entertainment’s announcement from September 2019 where we saw a roadmap for future Control content.

The name of the expansion was known since we first saw the roadmap and the commitment to future DLC, but today’s State of Play showed off a first look at what Control players will encounter. The trailer above gave us a peek at AWE and made a point to show Alan Wake himself towards the end of the preview.

It’s long been speculated that the next expansion for Control would blend the game with some Alan Wake content given how both were created by Remedy, and this first trailer for the DLC confirms as much.

Remedy Entertainment hasn’t offered many more details about the expansion and how the two properties will be connected, but it did acknowledge the teaser after the trailer debuted.

🙋‍♂️🔦 — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) August 6, 2020

A preview of the expansion confirmed that there would be new story content, side missions, weapons, and mods added to Control with the release of AWE. The summary of the game provided alongside the trailer can be seen below to bring you up to speed before the expansion’s August release.

“As Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, Jesse Faden must enter the Investigations Sector and confront the creature lurking within this long-abandoned part of the Bureau,” an overview of the game said. “This threat has haunted the sector for years, waiting on the other side of the sealed Firebreak. In order to reclaim the Investigations Sector from its clutches, Jesse will need to explore the numerous Altered World Events investigated here, including one from the town of Bright Falls.”

This second expansion wraps up the roadmap we saw from last year, and the timing of the new expansion’s release will see it out on the one-year anniversary of Control. Beyond Control and its expansions, Remedy has several other projects in the works, some of which are focused on multiplayer.

Control: AWE is scheduled to launch on August 27th. You can check out our review of the base game here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.